Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237,773 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Tetra Tech worth $23,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.80. 414,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.66 and its 200-day moving average is $159.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.