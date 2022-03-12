The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,670 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $28,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $750,611.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,604 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,933 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

