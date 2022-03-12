The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Boeing by 16.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $1,147,000. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Boeing by 7.5% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $2,678,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Boeing by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

BA stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.23. 9,340,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,115,778. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.10. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

