The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,234 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $42,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,933,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

