The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.63

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.63 and traded as low as $7.92. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 483,171 shares changing hands.

TCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.30.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 25.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 24,355 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,279,000 after buying an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 95,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 61,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

