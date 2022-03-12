The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. The Ensign Group makes up about 2.0% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of The Ensign Group worth $76,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,833 shares of company stock worth $837,198 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 182,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

