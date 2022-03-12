The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) will report $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. GAP posted sales of $3.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $16.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.14 billion to $18.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.62.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

