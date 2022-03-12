The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,404 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of GAP worth $40,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in GAP by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 222,203 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GAP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GAP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPS shares. Barclays cut GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

GPS opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

