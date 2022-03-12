The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,095.52

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,095.52 ($14.35) and traded as low as GBX 940 ($12.32). The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 951 ($12.46), with a volume of 73,754 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,095.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,196.56. The stock has a market cap of £710.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

In other news, insider Michael Warren purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 980 ($12.84) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,840.67). Also, insider Kevin Carter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,072 ($14.05) per share, with a total value of £21,440 ($28,092.24).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HSL)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

