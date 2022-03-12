The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $316.79. 2,972,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,084,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $266.76 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

