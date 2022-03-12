The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.