The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.40.

JYNT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.53 million, a P/E ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.94. Joint has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,146,000 after buying an additional 64,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,967,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Joint by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 345,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 472.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 246,694 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Joint by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

