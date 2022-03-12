The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.41

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.41 and traded as high as $16.06. The National Security Group shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 353 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet raised The National Security Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $40.68 million, a P/E ratio of 69.83 and a beta of -0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.
About The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC)
The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.
