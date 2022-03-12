The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.41

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.41 and traded as high as $16.06. The National Security Group shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 353 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised The National Security Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get The National Security Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $40.68 million, a P/E ratio of 69.83 and a beta of -0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. The National Security Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

About The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC)

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.