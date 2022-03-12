The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Update

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the February 13th total of 391,300 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The OLB Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 238,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,713. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.
In other news, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $51,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 42,353 shares of The OLB Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $83,435.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,391. 53.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About The OLB Group (Get Rating)
The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.
