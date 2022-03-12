The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Addison Capital Co’s 4th Largest Position

Addison Capital Co decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.3% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $21,057,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $346.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.