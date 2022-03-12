The Sandbox 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $299.18 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00007133 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $3.13 billion and $299.18 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00103662 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.87 or 0.00276117 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,944,772 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

