The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 317.5 days.
SCVPF remained flat at $$12.22 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. Siam Cement Public has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $14.70.
About Siam Cement Public (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siam Cement Public (SCVPF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.