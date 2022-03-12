The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 317.5 days.

SCVPF remained flat at $$12.22 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. Siam Cement Public has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

About Siam Cement Public

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

