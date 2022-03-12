The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 191.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of St. Joe worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in St. Joe by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in St. Joe by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in St. Joe by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $479,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $4,048,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,988,162. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $53.81 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.08.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

