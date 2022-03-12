The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Down 51.2% in February

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. 4,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,495. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. The Taiwan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $2.9227 per share. This is a positive change from The Taiwan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

