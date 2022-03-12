The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

NYSE:TRV opened at $173.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.14 and a 200-day moving average of $160.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $175.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 7,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,365,093.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

