The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Addison Capital Co’s 9th Largest Position

Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.4% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $131.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.87. The company has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $198.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

