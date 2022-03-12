The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $131.75. 7,048,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,926,126. The stock has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $198.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

