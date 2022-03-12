The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

DIS traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.75. 7,048,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,926,126. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $198.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.87. The stock has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

