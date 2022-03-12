The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. Western Union reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

NYSE:WU opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 139.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $77,357,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,104 shares during the period. Finally, Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

