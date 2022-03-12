The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 308.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 144.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

NYSE WU opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

