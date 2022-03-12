Thingschain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $63.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $14,829.41 and $63.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,133.32 or 0.99891704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00070129 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00022088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00016753 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

