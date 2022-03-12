Thomasville National Bank Has $54.49 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.