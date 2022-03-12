THORChain Market Cap Tops $2.17 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $6.58 or 0.00016923 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and approximately $356.55 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.48 or 0.06605362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,869.62 or 1.00039000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041413 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

