Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $96,409.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $9,988.91 and $96,409.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00273184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014907 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001372 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

