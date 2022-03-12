ThreeFold Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $14,760.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0748 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00224771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00182166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00026439 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.