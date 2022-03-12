Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THCP. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,825,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,280,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 4th quarter valued at $6,874,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 4th quarter valued at $8,275,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,275,000. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

THCP stock remained flat at $$9.65 on Friday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,400. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

