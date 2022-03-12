Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0079

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010664 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00223008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 106.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

