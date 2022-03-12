Titan Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $305,608.54 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $305,608.54 and approximately $2.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007854 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

