Titan Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $283,238.22 and $5.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007686 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

