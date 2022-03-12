Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.92

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 1023297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $863.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

