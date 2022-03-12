TokenPay (TPAY) Price Reaches $0.0342 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $754,756.38 and approximately $38,768.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.91 or 0.99803102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00069911 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001936 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00016668 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

