Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Up 158.1% in February

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 158.1% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile (Get Rating)
