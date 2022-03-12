TOP Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33,269.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, TOP has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $33,269.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TOP Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars.

