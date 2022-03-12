Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of TPZ traded down C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$20.66. 367,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,295. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.93. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$14.07 and a one year high of C$21.81.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.38.

Topaz Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.