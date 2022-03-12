TopBidder (BID) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $107,911.00

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. One TopBidder coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular exchanges. TopBidder has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $107,911.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TopBidder has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TopBidder alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00034205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00105400 BTC.

About TopBidder

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TopBidder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopBidder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.