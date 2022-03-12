Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the February 13th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TOPCF stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Topcon has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

