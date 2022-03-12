Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.10

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and traded as high as $14.30. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 5,361 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TPZ)
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.