Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.10

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and traded as high as $14.30. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 5,361 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.