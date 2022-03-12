Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TYIDY stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $92.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83.

Get Toyota Industries alerts:

About Toyota Industries (Get Rating)

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.