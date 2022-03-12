TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU) Short Interest Update

TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TPBAU remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. TPB Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in TPB Acquisition Corp I by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $249,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $1,491,000.

