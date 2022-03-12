TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) to report sales of $397.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $427.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $366.30 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $404.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.54. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

