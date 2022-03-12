Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 5,122 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,687% compared to the average daily volume of 107 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $530,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,097. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPH opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

