TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) Shares Down 0.1%

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 2,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of TradeUP Global by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 69,575 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the third quarter worth $100,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the third quarter worth $912,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the third quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the third quarter worth $561,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

