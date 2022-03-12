TransferCoin (TX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $104.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00069661 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015022 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005434 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend, Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

