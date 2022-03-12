TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.57

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.57 and traded as high as C$4.90. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 10,084 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$375.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$344.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.