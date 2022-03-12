TravelNote Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $14,340.93 and $4.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046513 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.35 or 0.06607016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,170.97 or 0.99987812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00041729 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.